Castro is not starting Monday against the Astros.

Castro should have less competition for starts with Willians Astudillo (hamstring) on the injured list, but it's been Mitch Garver who has started each of the last two games behind the plate. Castro's .214/.389/.464 line is quite good for a catcher, but Garver has been on a tear, hitting .372/.426/.814.

