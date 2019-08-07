Twins' Jason Castro: Sitting in series finale
Castro is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Braves.
He'll sit for back-to-back games while Mitch Garver garners a second straight start behind the dish. Castro has drawn the larger share of catching duties over the past week, but that shouldn't be taken as evidence that he's emerged as the team's true No. 1 backstop. Both Castro and Garver are decent bets to draw at least three starts in seven-game weeks while the two continue to perform effectively at the plate and by most defensive metrics.
