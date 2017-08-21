Twins' Jason Castro: Sitting out Game 1 of doubleheader
Castro is out of the lineup for the first game of the Twins' doubleheader Monday with the White Sox, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Castro is likely just being saved for the nightcap with manager Paul Molitor awarding the start at catcher to backup Chris Gimenez in Game 1. Despite recording only one hit in 14 at-bats over his last four games, Castro still retains the top spot on the depth chart thanks to his defensive prowess and respectable on-base skills.
