Castro is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Blue Jays.

Willians Astudillo will step in behind the plate for the third time this season, but Castro still paces all three of the Twins' catchers in starts at the position (seven) this season, with Mitch Garver ranking second (six). Despite his standing atop the depth chart, Castro remains the least interesting of the three from a fantasy perspective and doesn't warrant much attention outside of AL-only formats or deeper mixed leagues that start two catchers.