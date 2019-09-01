Twins' Jason Castro: Starting in day game

Castro will start at catcher and bat ninth Sunday against the Tigers.

Though he'll catch for the third time in four games, Castro still appears to be behind Mitch Garver in the pecking order at the position. Over his appearances in 12 contests in August, Castro slashed a pedestrian .179/.319/.359 while striking out 42.6 percent of the time.

More News
Our Latest Stories