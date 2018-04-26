Twins' Jason Castro: Takes seat against left-hander
Castro is not in the lineup against the Yankees on Thursday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Castro will get the day off after going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts during Wednesday's contest. With manager Paul Molitor sitting most of his left-handed bats since southpaw Jordan Montgomery is on the hill for New York, Castro will give way to Mitch Garver for the series finale.
