Castro is out of the lineup Sunday against the Orioles, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The Twins will give their primary backstop a breather following consecutive starts behind the dish, opening up room in the lineup for Mitch Garver. Castro typically hits ninth when he's included in the lineup and has hit better than .225 just once in the past four seasons, making him a rather unappealing fantasy option outside AL-only formats and two-catcher mixed leagues.