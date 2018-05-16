Twins' Jason Castro: Will miss rest of season
Castro (knee) will be out for the rest of the 2018 season following Wednesday's surgery to repair his torn meniscus, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
During the procedure, it became clear that Castro's meniscus was in worse condition than initial tests led on and the doctors decided to complete a full repair of his meniscus, which will keep the catcher on the shelf until 2019. In his place, Mitch Garver will likely see a majority of the starts behind the plate, though Bobby Wilson should receive a decent amount of playing time as well.
