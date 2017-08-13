Play

Castro is out of the lineup Sunday against the Tigers, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Castro will take a seat after logging starts at catcher in six of the previous seven contests, during which he reached base at a .542 clip. Backup backstop Chris Gimenez will slot in behind the plate for the series finale.

