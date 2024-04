Jackson allowed two hits with no walks while striking out two over two scoreless innings in Saturday's 16-5 win over the Angels.

Jackson has an impressive 17:5 K:BB ratio in 14.2 innings, but has given up three home runs helping result in a not-as-impressive 4.30 ERA. He's become a steady option as a setup man, but isn't being used in enough high-leverage spots to accumulate many holds or save chances.