Twins' Jaylin Davis: Comes off DL
Davis (undisclosed) was activated off the disabled list Sunday, Brandon Warne of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
Davis will return to action at High-A Fort Myers after missing time with an undisclosed injury. He's batting .280 with one home run and three RBI through 16 games this season.
