Twins' Jaylin Davis: Hits 7-day DL

Davis was placed on the 7-day disabled list at High-A Fort Myers on Sunday due to an undisclosed injury.

The outfielder likely sustained the injury at some point during Fort Myers' 5-3 loss to Bradenton on Saturday, as he started in right field but logged just one at-bat before departing. Davis is slashing .280/.410/.460 through 16 games with Fort Myers, a marked improvement from the .237/.288/.335 line he supplied with the Florida State League affiliate in the second half of last season.