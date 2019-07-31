Davis was traded to San Francisco from Minnesota along with right-handed pitchers Prelander Berroa and Kai-Wei Teng for Sam Dyson.

Davis was hitting g .298 (109-for-366) with 25 home runs between Double-A and Triple-A. He's not seen as a top prospect at age 24, but has showed improved power this season and could be a nice depth piece for the Giants.

Our Latest Stories