Twins' Jeff Ames: Signs minors deal with Minnesota
Ames signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Tuesday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Ames is 27 years old and has yet to reach the majors, so this is very much an organizational depth signing. At the two highest levels of the minors last season in the Brewers' and Nationals' organizations, Ames posted a 4.74 ERA in 38 innings. He did strike out a good number of batters, posting a 29.7 percent strikeout rate, but his 13.3 percent walk rate holds him back from having a real major-league future.
