Brigham was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A St. Paul, retroactive to April 6, with a left oblique strain, TwinsDaily.com reports.

Brigham, 32, collected a 5.26 ERA and 42:18 K:BB over 37.2 frames with the Mets last season. He'd thrown 2.2 innings and allowed one run with four strikeouts at St. Paul before the injury. He was expected to add depth at Triple-A, but it looks like he won't be an option for several weeks or more.