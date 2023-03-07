Hoffman (elbow) worked an inning of relief and gave up two earned runs on two hits and one walk while striking out two in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Pirates in Grapefruit League play.

Hoffman, who inked a minor-league deal with the Twins in late February, made his spring debut Sunday after spending the prior week ramping up at camp. The right-hander appears to be healthy again after forearm and elbow trouble sidelined him for most of the entire second half of the past season while he was with the Reds. Since Hoffman isn't a member of the Twins' 40-man roster, he may face an uphill battle to win a spot in Minnesota's Opening Day bullpen.