Twins' Jeff Hoffman: Shipped to Minnesota via trade

The Twins acquired Hoffman from the Blue Jays on Monday in exchange for Dasan Hill, John Klein and Dameury Pena, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Hoffman lost his closer job with the Blue Jays early on this season, but he's been dominant since the beginning of June, turning in a 1.21 ERA and 30:8 K:BB over 22.1 innings. Yoendrys Gomez has fared well as the Twins' closer, but he will have competition with Hoffman for saves now. Hoffman is under contract for 2027 with a salary of $12.67 million.