Hazelbaker was traded from the Rays to the Twins on Thursday in exchange for cash considerations.

The 30-year-old outfielder struggled to a .210/.293/.397 slash line with 24 extra-base hits and 27 RBI through 62 games with Triple-A Durham this season. Hazelbaker appeared in 114 games at the big-league level for the Cardinals in 2016 and 41 games for the Diamondbacks last year, although he'll report to Triple-A Rochester following the trade, where he figures to serve as organizational depth. He's a career .258 hitter with 14 homers and 38 RBI through 155 games in the major leagues.