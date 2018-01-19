Curtis agreed to a minor-league contract with Minnesota on Friday, Brandon Warne of The Athletic reports.

Curtis spent the 2017 season split between the Double- and Triple-A affiliates in Oakland's system, finishing off the campaign with Double-A Midland where he slashed .310/.428/.404 in 56 games. The 30-year-old has only appeared in five big-league contests, all coming with St. Louis in 2013. He will serve as organizational depth for the Twins moving forward.