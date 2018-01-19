Curtis agreed to a minor-league contract with Minnesota on Friday, Brandon Warne of The Athletic reports.

Curtis spent the 2017 season split between the Double- and Triple-A affiliates in Oakland's system, finishing off the campaign with Double-A Midland where he slashed .310/.428/.404 in 56 games. The 30-year-old has only appeared in five big-league contests, all coming with St. Louis in 2013. He will serve as organizational depth for the Twins moving forward.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories