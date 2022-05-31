The Twins selected Palacios' contract from Triple-A St. Paul ahead of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Tigers. He'll start at shortstop and bat ninth in Game 1 of the twin bill.

Though Minnesota will immediately plug Palacios into the lineup as a replacement for Carlos Correa -- who landed on the COVID-19-related injured list after testing positive for the virus -- it's uncertain if the 25-year-old will get a look in an everyday role while Correa is sidelined. Palacios brings good speed at the position after went 6-for-8 in stolen-base attempts at Triple-A this season, but he was still a below-average hitter for the level (.701 OPS, 92 wRC+). If the Twins elect not to lean on Palacios as a lineup regular, the team could go with a committee of Palacios, Jorge Polanco and Nick Gordon to fill in at shortstop while Correa and Royce Lewis (knee) are on the shelf.