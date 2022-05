Palacios was called up from Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday ahead of the Twins' doubleheader with the Tigers, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Palacios is set to make his major-league debut, filling in for Carlos Correa (illness) at shortstop. The 25-year-old has produced a .262 average with three homes, 17 RBI, 25 runs and six stolen bases over 149 at-bats in 39 games at Triple-A this season.