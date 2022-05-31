Minnesota selected Palacios' contract from Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday ahead of the team's doubleheader with the Tigers, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Palacios will receive his first call to the majors, joining the roster as a replacement for Carlos Correa (illness), who will be placed on the COVID-19-related injured list after testing positive for the virus. The 25-year-old has produced a .262 average with three home runs, 17 RBI, 25 runs and six stolen bases over 149 at-bats in 39 games at Triple-A this season. The Twins aren't likely to install Palacios as the everyday shortstop in Correa's stead, as he's more likely to serve as middle-infield depth while the likes of Jorge Polanco, Nick Gordon and Luis Arraez serve as the team's primary starters at either second base or shortstop.