Palacios went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's victory over the White Sox.
After smacking his first career home run Tuesday, Palacio went yard again Wednesday with a two-run shot in the first inning. While his season-long MLB line is not pretty, the two home runs improved his slugging percentage from .127 to .229. Additionally, he posted in .803 OPS over 102 games in Triple-A this season, so it is possible more time would have shown his line regress towards league average.
