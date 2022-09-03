Palacios' contract was selected by the Twins on Saturday.
Palacios will provide extra cover in the infield with Jorge Polanco out with a knee injury. He grabbed just five hits in eight games in his previous stint in the majors this season, but he's hit a solid .283/.341/.462 for Triple-A St. Paul.
