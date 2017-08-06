Twins' Jermaine Palacios: Making waves at lower levels
Palacios, 21, is hitting .304/.327/.416 with two home runs, 18 RBI and eight steals in 39 games since being promoted to High-A.
The 145-lb Palacios has shown an intriguing combination of power/speed, boasting an impressive slash line of .320/.362/.544 at Low-A before being promoted. Palacios also had 11 home runs and nine steals in 62 games prior to the promotion. Palacios is a bit of a free swinger, though it hasn't hurt his average thus far during the 2017 campaign. He could be a player to watch in the Minnesota system.
