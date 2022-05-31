Palacios will start at shortstop and bat ninth in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Tigers.

After getting called up from Triple-A St. Paul earlier Tuesday, Palacios went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in the Twins' 8-2 win in his MLB debut in Game 1. With a .701 OPS and six stolen bases over 163 plate appearances at St. Paul, the 25-year-old didn't display an especially eye-popping fantasy profile, but he could end up settling in as the Twins' everyday shortstop while both Carlos Correa (COVID-19) and Royce Lewis (knee) are on the injured list. Jorge Polanco has some experience at shortstop, but since he's recently been dealing with a right ankle injury that might limit his range in the field, the Twins may be inclined to keep him at the keystone and instead give Palacios a fair shake at shortstop.