Cotton was designated for assignment by the Twins on Wednesday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

After tossing two scoreless innings out of the bullpen to open the season, Cotton was designated for assignment Wednesday. He'll now either report to Triple-A St. Paul, get claimed off waivers by another team or be released outright. The move was made in conjunction with the Twins adding Dereck Rodriguez to the 40-man roster.