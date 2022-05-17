The Twins designated Cotton for assignment following Monday's 3-1 win over the Athletics, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

By booting Cotton from the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster, the Twins prematurely cleared room for Dylan Bundy (illness), who will be reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list to start Tuesday's contest. Cotton made two appearances out of the bullpen following his May 10 call-up from Triple-A St. Paul, giving up two runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out five across 4.2 innings.