Duran gave up two hits including a home run Wednedsay against the White Sox, but held on to record his third save of the season.

Duran entered the game with a 3-0 lead in the ninth, but gave the White Sox a glimmer of hope after allowing a solo homer to Lenyn Sosa. The 25-year-old closer now improves to 3-for-4 in save chances this season, but has also allowed two home runs in as many days.