Duran (oblique) is scheduled for a second rehab appearance with Triple-A St. Paul on Friday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

According to Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com, the right-hander averaged 98.1 mph with his fastball -- down a couple ticks from the usual triple digits -- and surrendered two runs on four hits over one inning during Tuesday's rehab outing, but he felt fine physically during and after the appearance. Duran said he dealt with some mechanical issues during spring training that affected his velocity, and it's possible those problems flared up again. It's unclear how many rehab outings the Twins are looking for, but the 26-year-old could return within the next week if he continues to progress with no issues.