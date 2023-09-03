Duran earned a save against Texas on Saturday, allowing one unearned run on two hits while striking out two batters over one inning.

Duran entered in the bottom of the 10th inning after Minnesota took a three-run lead in the top of the frame. The right-hander retired the first two batters he faced before Johan Heim laced a single to score the inherited runner. Robbie Grossman followed with an infield single to bring the winning run to the plate, but Duran struck out Josh Smith to escape the jam. The save was the 24th of the season for Duran, seventh-most in the American League.