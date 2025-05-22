Duran (2-0) got the win after blowing the save in Monday's suspended game against the Guardians. He allowed a run on two hits and no walks while striking out one in the ninth inning.

The two teams finished up the suspended contest prior to Wednesday's regularly scheduled game, and the Minnesota closer was called upon to protect a three-run advantage in the ninth inning after Joe Ryan allowed the first two batters to reach. Duran was unable to maintain the lead but still got the win since the Kody Clemens delivered a walk-off RBI double in the bottom of the frame. It's the first blown save of the year in nine chances for Duran, who entered the contest having not given up an earned run in his previous 11 appearances. He's been dominant early in 2025 with a 1.21 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 26:9 K:BB across 26 innings and remains locked in as the Twins' closer.