Duran blew the save Sunday against the Astros, allowing one run on one hit and one walk with a strikeout over one inning.

Duran took the mound in the bottom of the ninth with a 1-0 lead but surrendered a leadoff walk to Jeremy Pena, who came around to score on a game-tying sacrifice fly and give Duran the blown save. It was Duran's second blown save of the campaign, and he's allowed a run in three of his last five appearances. In 33 innings this season, Duran owns a 1.64 ERA.