Duran earned the save against the Red Sox on Saturday, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out one batter in a scoreless ninth inning.

Duran was brought in for the ninth inning to preserve the Twins' 4-3 lead. He yielded a single to Rafael Devers and intentionally walked Alex Bregman, but Duran was able to close things out by getting Wilyer Abreu to fly out to left field. Duran has not given up a run in four straight outings and has a 1.26 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 16:8 K:BB across 14.1 innings. He tossed 16 pitches (12 strikes), so he should be available for a save opportunity if one arises in Sunday's series finale.