Duran (2-5) took the blown save and the loss Friday against Kansas City. He allowed two walks and a walk-off grand slam to Bobby Witt after retiring the first batter he faced in the 10th inning.

This was one to forget for the normally reliable Duran. It marked just his second time allowing multiple earned runs through 38 appearances this season. Given how well he's pitched overall (2.66 ERA, 1.11 WHIP), it seems likely that this will end up being just a blip for Minnesota's primary closer.