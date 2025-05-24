Duran (3-0) picked up the win in Wednesday's 5-4 victory over the Royals, striking out two while allowing a hit and a walk in a scoreless ninth inning.

The Twins' closer entered the game with the score tied 4-4 in the top of the ninth, and got rewarded for his efforts when Brooks Lee hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the frame. All three of Duran's wins have come in his last five appearances, and through 23.1 innings on the season he sports a sparkling 1.16 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 28:10 K:BB with eight saves in nine chances.