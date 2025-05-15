Duran recorded his eighth save of the season in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Orioles, giving up a hit and striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

The Twins closer continues to dominate. Duran has yet to blow a save in 2025, and he's delivered 10 straight scoreless appearances, posting a 0.90 WHIP and 14:3 K:BB over 10 innings during that stretch. After some early-season usage which suggested manager Rocco Baldelli might be viewing him as more of a high-leverage fireman, Duran has maintained firm control of ninth-inning duties for Minnesota.