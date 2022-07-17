Duran picked up the save Saturday against the White Sox. He allowed three hits and zero walks while striking out three over two scoreless innings.

His pitch count ticked up to 40 by the end -- a season high -- but Duran was able to get Tim Anderson to ground out to shut the door in the ninth. Duran now has six saves this season to go along with a dominant 51:8 K:BB over 42 innings, and with Emilio Pagan out of the closer role for Minnesota, Duran should have plenty of chances to add to his saves total in the second half.