Duran may not be available for Friday's game against Kansas City due to an immigration-related appointment requiring travel, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Duran threw a scoreless ninth inning in Thursday's 7-1 win over Kansas City with two strikeouts.

Duran was used in the ninth inning in a non-save situation since he seems likely to miss Friday's game. It sounds like he's not expected to miss more than one game, however. Duran has a 1.93 ERA with five saves and 13 strikeouts in 9.1 innings.