Duran threw four scoreless innings with four strikeouts and one walk in his first start for High-A Fort Myers. He did not allow a hit.

Duran can reach 100 mph with his fastball and had an impressive 10.3 K/9 last season at Low-A. Duran's command needs some work for him to make it as a starter, but he's off to a good start at High-A.

