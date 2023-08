Duran allowed a hit and a walk in a scoreless inning Friday, striking out one and earning a save over the Diamondbacks.

Duran has been shaky recently but he's still converted three straight save chances. Over his last four appearances, he's given up six runs (five earned) on five hits and three walks but was charged with just one blown save during that stretch. His season ERA still sits at 2.89 with a 59:18 K:BB through 43.2 frames.