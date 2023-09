Duran issued one walk in a scoreless inning against the Mets on Friday. He struck out two and picked up a save.

Duran worked around a leadoff walk to close out the 5-2 win on just 14 pitches. He's converted two straight save chances after blowing one against Cleveland on Aug. 30. Duran is up to 25 saves with a 2.56 ERA and a 77:21 K:BB through 56.1 frames.