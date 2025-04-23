Duran earned his second save of the season in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the White Sox, allowing one run on a hit and two walks while striking out a batter.

Duran was staked a three-run lead after Trevor Larnach homered in the eighth and nearly imploded. The White Sox loaded the bases after a single and two walks to begin the inning, but Duran responded with a strikeout, groundout and flyout to escape without too much harm done. Tuesday was his first outing allowing a run since his season debut, as he's pitched to an excellent 1.74 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in 11 appearances thus far.