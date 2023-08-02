Duran recorded his 18th save of the season in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Cardinals, giving up a run on a solo home run while striking out two in the ninth inning.

Tyler O'Neill drove a 102 mph Duran fastball over the wall in right field to make things interesting, but the Twins closer shook it off and fanned Jordan Walker and Alec Burleson to end the night. Duran has looked a little vulnerable lately, getting tagged for runs in three straight appearances and posting a 6.75 ERA and 1,59 WHIP over 10.2 innings since the beginning of July despite a 15:3 K:BB, but his spot at the head of the bullpen doesn't appear to be in any jeopardy.