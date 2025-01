The Twins and Duran avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $4.125 million contract Thursday, Darren Wolfson of Channel 5 Saint Paul reports.

Duran had an elevated 3.64 ERA but a quality 66:15 K:BB over 54.1 innings of work with the Twins in 2024. He is at the top of the pecking order for saves again in 2025, although manager Rocco Baldelli isn't shy about using other relievers to close games on occasion.