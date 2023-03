Duran pitched a scoreless ninth inning while walking one and striking out one to earn the save Thursday against the Royals.

Duran was called upon to protect a two-run lead in the ninth inning. He allowed a one-out walk, though the lead never felt in danger and he collected his first save of the new campaign. Notably, Jorge Lopez recorded the final two outs of the seventh frame and does not currently appear to pose true competition to Duran for the closer role.