Duran picked up the save Tuesday against Kansas City, allowing two hits and no walks with a strikeout over one scoreless inning.

Duran surrendered a leadoff double to Salvador Perez and then a single to Adam Frazier, putting runners on the corners with no outs in the ninth. However, pinch-runner Dairon Blanco was caught stealing second and Duran retired MJ Melendez and Nick Loftin back-to-back to keep the Royals off the scoreboard. After taking back-to-back losses in the middle of May, Duran has rebounded with five straight saves, yielding one earned run across 4.1 innings.