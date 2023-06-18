Duran picked up the save in Saturday's 2-0 victory over the Tigers, allowing one hit while striking out one.

Duran was part of a shutout effort for the Twins' bullpen, finishing off the Tigers with his four-seam fastball in the ninth inning to earn his ninth save of the season. The right-handed reliever has allowed just one run since April 29 against the Royals and has not walked a batter in three of his last four appearances. With Saturday's scoreless inning Duran lowered his ERA to 1.33 on the season to go along with a 0.96 WHIP.