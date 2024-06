Duran retired the only batter he faced to earn the save in a 6-2 win over the Athletics in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader.

Cole Sands left two runners on with two outs, but Duran was able to get Abraham Toro to ground out to end the contest. This was Duran's first save in five appearances, though he added a hold and two wins in that span. The closer is up to 11 saves, four holds, a 3.60 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 17:8 K:BB over 20 innings this year.