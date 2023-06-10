Duran (2-2) picked up the win in Friday's 3-2 extra-inning victory over the Blue Jays, allowing one hit and two walks over two scoreless innings. He struck out two.

With the score tied 2-2, Duran was brought in to face the bottom of the Toronto order in the ninth inning and nearly made a mess, plunking Santiago Espinal to lead off the frame and eventually loading the bases with two outs before escaping the jam. After Minnesota took the lead in the top of the 10th, however, the team's closer looked a little more comfortable as he finished things out. Duran has struck out multiple batters in nine of 11 appearances since the beginning of May, a stretch of dominance that has seen him post a 0.63 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 20:6 K:BB through 14.1 innings, but circumstances have let him record only two saves during that time. If the Twins can get him more opportunities, expect the 25-year-old to have few issues converting them.